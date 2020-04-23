Best Inflatable Standup Paddle Boards 2020

After personally paddling, weighing, and thoroughly testing 175+ boards, our expert staff has selected the best inflatable stand up paddle board 2020 models. These are designated by the "A" grade and organized by categories (inflatable, all-around, touring, etc). The Supconnect team traveled across 3 states and spent 8 months individually assessing each one of the inflatable SUP boards below, counting a total of 23 metrics per board and consistently applying them across all products. The end result: simply the most comprehensive, consumer-friendly, value-added review platform in the standup paddle world. Click through each one of the reviews and find a consistent, in-depth assessment of each product listed.

Quick Answer:

The Best Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards 2020

A Comparison

The Best Inflatable Paddle Boards 2020

Inflatable Paddle Boards 101

3 Things to Consider to Find the Best Inflatable SUP

1. BUILD

Inflatable paddle boards usually fall into 1 of 3 categories of construction: Single Layer, Double Layer, and Double Layer with reinforced rails.

Least Rigid: Single Layer construction is exactly how it sounds: it’s a single layer. Advantages of the single layer construction are that it is lightweight and easy to carry. Disadvantages of this construction are that it is not very durable and also it becomes very flexible, which is not ideal for an inflatable.

More Rigid: Double Layer construction is the next step above the single layer and adds an extra layer of reinforcement allowing for the board to not only be more durable but also more rigid and stiff. As expected, adding the extra layer does help with rigidity and durability but it causes the board to be heavier which is an obvious disadvantage. This construction is the standard used in the SUP industry and most boards are built with the double layer.

Most Rigid: Double Layer with reinforced rails are the best quality inflatable paddle boards on the market. The added reinforced rails help keep the board really stiff and also give the board better durability. Added material means more weight so the reinforced rails are adding weight to the board which is the only bummer.

2. USE

The beauty of stand up paddle boarding (SUP) is that there are so many ways and situations where you can participate. Here at Supconnect we break down the different uses of a paddle board into 7 categories: All Around, Touring, Yoga, Fishing, Race, Surf and River. Each category has their own specific purpose and thus, a different shape/design is necessary for each. There are boards that fit into multiple SUP disciplines and can be used in a variety of ways. A brief breakdown of each category is as follows:

All Around : For multiple purposes but primarily for recreation

: For multiple purposes but primarily for recreation Touring : For cruising paddles beyond the shoreline and for expedition paddling

: For cruising paddles beyond the shoreline and for expedition paddling Yoga : For optimal stability as a floating yoga mat

: For optimal stability as a floating yoga mat Fishing : For stability to cast the line, with plenty of accessories

: For stability to cast the line, with plenty of accessories Race : For speed, coming with lightweight build

: For speed, coming with lightweight build Surf : For maneuverability and wave handling

: For maneuverability and wave handling River: For rapids, river eddies and river wave riding

3. ADD ONS

Add-on’s are accessories for a paddle board that add to your experience on/off the water. The quality of the bag/backpack and the air pump tend to be directly related to the board’s price points. Aside from your paddle, bags and pumps are the most important add-on’s to your board and can drastically improve your overall experience with the board, such as helping you more easily carry the board and/or pump it up more quickly. Other popular add on’s include bungee cords, a minimalist way to haul things; Connexsup, which allows for all sorts of attachments, even fishing rods; and FCS II/Connect, for easy fin instal. Other add on’s could be upgraded handles like the Liftsup & EZgrab and paddle holders for when you aren’t using your paddle.

Best Inflatable Paddle Board Reviews

SURFTECH HIGH SEAS

If you’re looking for an inflatable paddle board that is great for paddlers of all skill levels and ages you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Surftech High Seas. This board is pretty affordable, priced at just $999 and has some nice graphics to go along with it. It’s got dual-layer drop stitch construction making it something that should be quite durable. At 25lbs the High Seas is at an average weight and isn’t difficult to carry, especially with the extra handles on the nose and tail of the board. This board is perfect for cruising around the shoreline and is a great option for a family board that everyone can use and enjoy.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 25.11 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner Sizes: 11'

SIC MAUI TAO SURF AIR GLIDE

Short and simple: be on the lookout for this board. It's got everything you want in an all around paddle board. It has the reinforced stringer in the center, reinforced rails, a very good price point, very stable, a classic and minimal graphic design and a paddle comes included in the package. The board is very easy to carry and comes in a nice package. The bag doesn't have wheels unfortunately but is still relatively easy to carry around on your back. This is a board that will likely last you a long time and if you want to look the part on the water with a brand that is on the more premium side of things then check this out.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $649.95 Build: Inflatable Weight: 22.3 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner

Sizes: 10'6"

BODY GLOVE PERFORMER 11

Updated for 2020, the Performer 11 has received a nice makeover. It's not the most premium, but when it comes to value it's definitely among the top ones. The graphics have a really nice color coordination and the traction pad is comfortable on your feet. The shape is fairly good and the board feels incredibly stable and the pulled in nose does give a bit more glide. The fins are permanently attached to the board so keep that in mind since you'll have to be a bit more careful as to not damage the fins or the board. The board also features a carbon reinforced strip which definitely stiffens it up. This comes with a leash and a paddle making it a complete package. The only thing that seems slightly off about the board is the nose is slightly pulled in for my taste but other than that this board seems like an amazing inflatable touring paddle board at a good price point. Excellent job to Body Glove on putting this together.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 22.5 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner

Sizes: 11'

BODY GLOVE PORTER

If you’re looking for an affordable SUP/Kayak hybrid look no further, this is it. The Body Glove Porter is an awesome choice for someone who is looking for an inflatable paddleboard and kayak in one. The board is meant for a single paddler and is nice and stable in both standing and sitting positions. At 9’6” and 20.5 pounds, the board is really easy to handle and carry around. The downside of this though is that bigger paddlers might not feel as comfortable or stable as a smaller paddler would; however, it’s noted that the board can handle up to 300 pounds. This board should work for paddlers of all skill levels and ages and is best for short to mid-range distances. Priced at $999, the Body Glove Porter is an incredibly affordable package, especially since you’re getting the duo usage and is a great option for those single paddlers looking for just that.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 20.5 lbs Use: All Around / Kayak Hybrid Skill: Beginner Sizes: 9'6"

SURFTECH HERCULES

If you’re on the lookout for an inflatable paddleboard that can be converted into a kayak and fit up to two persons, you need to check out the Hercules by Surftech. The Hercules is a very versatile board that allows for multiple paddlers as well as uses for the board. Going on an expedition? The board can lug a ton of gear, no problem. Want to standup paddle with a buddy and try the group SUP route? This board can do it. Want to convert it to a two-person kayak? Say no more. The board suits paddlers of all skills, age and size and is fairly affordable considering all that it can do.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $1,399 Build: Inflatable Weight: 37.8 lbs Use: Touring / Kayak Hybrid Skill: Beginner

Sizes: 13'1"

To look through the 175+ boards reviewed click HERE.

Photo Gallery

A Look at Imagery from our SUP Reviews

















More Resources

© Supconnect.com Copyrighted Exclusive Content