Body Glove Launches Its First Recycled Swimwear Collection

HOLLYWOOD, California — Body Glove introduces Tati West Eco-Collection, a new eco-friendly swimwear collection designed in collaboration with professional surfer and 2021 Olympic qualifier, Tatiana Weston-Webb. The recycled polyester collection consists of bikinis, one-pieces and cross-over activewear, including leggings, shorts and sports bras that can be worn in and out of the water. Every piece in the Tati West Eco-Collection is made using recycled polyester for attractive, supportive and eco-conscious swimwear.

“Tatiana is an invaluable part of the Body Glove family and we could not be prouder of all she has and will accomplish this year. The Tati West Eco-Collection is our second collaboration with Tati and her experience and knowledge of swimwear really stands out in this collection,” says Peter Maule, senior vice president of sports and active at Body Glove parent company, Marquee Brands. “From the ribbed fabric in the swimwear to the performance-focused designs, this collection offers consumers practical, fashion-forward and responsibly-sourced swimwear in one package.”

The Tati West Eco-Collection features a combination of classic bikini shapes and modern silhouettes designed to stay on during watersport activities. The solid, spice color is a flattering, rich tone that pairs well with the tropical print for a mix and matched look, if desired. From comfortable and secure two-piece styles to UPF 50 paddle suits and rash guards, the Tati West Eco-Collection has all the go-to pieces for a day by the water.

Tatiana wearing the Standup Paddle Suit. | Photo courtesy: Body Glove

“2020 is shaping up to be a super exciting year for me both personally and professionally. Body Glove is an incredibly supportive partner and I love working with them as both an athlete and designer. This is my second eco-friendly collaboration with Body Glove, and I am really excited with how it turned out,” says Tatiana Weston-Webb, professional surfer and Body Glove athlete. “The swimwear and cross-over pieces that I selected for this collection are not only in line with my style, but I trust them to stay on and perform while I’m training. Trusting my suits is crucial for me, especially as I continue training ahead of the Olympics next year.”

Customers can purchase the line online at bodyglove.com.

About Tatiana Weston-Webb

Based in the island of Kauai, Tatiana Weston-Webb is a Brazil-born, Hawaii-raised goofy-footer who has been a force on the women’s Championship Tour since she was named Rookie of the Year in 2015. As the current number six female surfer in the world, Weston-Webb has now provisionally qualified to represent Brazil at the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympic Games, where surfing will be included for the first time in Olympic history.

About Body Glove

Since 1953, Body Glove has been all about the water. Body Glove has established itself as the leading watersports brand in the world by providing innovative, high quality products that protect people and enhance their lives, in and out of the water. Body Glove aims to protect the environment through product manufacturing as well as through the organizations that they support. Learn more at www.bodyglove.com.