Best Standup Paddle Boards 2020

After personally paddling, weighing, and thoroughly testing dozens of boards, our expert staff has selected the best stand up paddle board 2020 models. These are designated by the "A" grade and organized by categories (inflatable, all-around, touring, etc). In its 4th year the Supconnect team spent countless hours individually assessing each one of the SUP boards below, counting a total of 23 metrics per board and consistently applying them across all products. The end result: simply the most comprehensive, consumer-friendly, value-added review platform in the standup paddle world. Click through each one of the reviews and find a consistent, in-depth assessment of each product listed.

1. USE

The beauty of stand up paddle boarding (SUP) is that there are so many ways and situations where you can participate. Here at Supconnect we break down the different uses of a paddle board into 7 categories: All Around, Touring, Yoga, Fishing, Race, Surf and River. Each category has their own specific purpose and thus, a different shape/design is necessary for each. There are boards that fit into multiple SUP disciplines and can be used in a variety of ways. A brief breakdown of each category is as follows:

All Around: For multiple purposes but primarily for recreation

Touring: For cruising paddles beyond the shoreline and for expedition paddling

Yoga: For optimal stability as a floating yoga mat

Fishing: For stability to cast the line, with plenty of accessories

Race: For speed, coming with lightweight build

Surf: For maneuverability and wave handling

River: For rapids, river eddies and river wave riding

2. BUILD

The best SUPs come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. From inflatables to non-inflatables to 14’ race boards to 36” wide yoga boards, the best paddle boards come in a wide variety. What makes one board fall into the "best" category are a few factors:

Quality. Quality is a massive factor leading into what gives a SUP a "best" rating. If a board is in a lower price point but uses higher quality materials in its construction the board is going to stand out compared to other boards of the same price point using basic or lower grade materials.

Looks. The board, to put it simply, is beautiful. Whether it's a simple mix of colors laid out beautifully or a highly detailed mix of graphics, the board needs to look good.

Add on's. Add on's are key. They, in a way, are 'upgrades' to a board and make the SUP stand out from others that are basic. Add on's could easily be a deciding factor between choosing one board over another which is why boards with add on's will almost always get a few extra points in our book.

3. ADD-ON'S

Add-on’s are accessories for a paddle board that add to your experience on/off the water. The quality of the bag/backpack and the air pump tend to be directly related to the board’s price points. Aside from your paddle, bags and pumps are the most important add-on’s to your board and can drastically improve your overall experience with the board, such as helping you more easily carry the board and/or pump it up more quickly. Other popular add on’s include bungee cords, a minimalist way to haul things; Connexsup, which allows for all sorts of attachments, even fishing rods; and FCS II/Connect, for easy fin instal. Other add on’s could be upgraded handles like the Liftsup & EZgrab and paddle holders for when you aren’t using your paddle. The best paddle boards almost always will have one if not all of these add-ons included.

Best Paddle Board Reviews

SURFTECH HIGH SEAS

If you’re looking for an inflatable paddle board that is great for paddlers of all skill levels and ages you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Surftech High Seas. This board is pretty affordable, priced at just $999 and has some nice graphics to go along with it. It’s got dual-layer drop stitch construction making it something that should be quite durable. At 25lbs the High Seas is at an average weight and isn’t difficult to carry, especially with the extra handles on the nose and tail of the board. This board is perfect for cruising around the shoreline and is a great option for a family board that everyone can use and enjoy.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 25.11 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner Sizes: 11'

SIC MAUI TAO SURF AIR GLIDE

Short and simple: be on the lookout for this board. It's got everything you want in an all around paddle board. It has the reinforced stringer in the center, reinforced rails, a very good price point, very stable, a classic and minimal graphic design and a paddle comes included in the package. The board is very easy to carry and comes in a nice package. The bag doesn't have wheels unfortunately but is still relatively easy to carry around on your back. This is a board that will likely last you a long time and if you want to look the part on the water with a brand that is on the more premium side of things then check this out.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $649.95 Build: Inflatable Weight: 22.3 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner

Sizes: 10'6"



BODY GLOVE PERFORMER

Updated for 2020, the Performer 11 has received a nice makeover. It's not the most premium, but when it comes to value it's definitely among the top ones. The graphics have a really nice color coordination and the traction pad is comfortable on your feet. The shape is fairly good and the board feels incredibly stable and the pulled in nose does give a bit more glide. The fins are permanently attached to the board so keep that in mind since you'll have to be a bit more careful as to not damage the fins or the board. The board also features a carbon reinforced strip which definitely stiffens it up. This comes with a leash and a paddle making it a complete package. The only thing that seems slightly off about the board is the nose is slightly pulled in for my taste but other than that this board seems like an amazing inflatable touring paddle board at a good price point. Excellent job to Body Glove on putting this together.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 22.5 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner Sizes: 11'

BODY GLOVE PORTER

If you’re looking for an affordable SUP/Kayak hybrid look no further, this is it. The Body Glove Porter is an awesome choice for someone who is looking for an inflatable paddleboard and kayak in one. The board is meant for a single paddler and is nice and stable in both standing and sitting positions. At 9’6” and 20.5 pounds, the board is really easy to handle and carry around. The downside of this though is that bigger paddlers might not feel as comfortable or stable as a smaller paddler would; however, it’s noted that the board can handle up to 300 pounds. This board should work for paddlers of all skill levels and ages and is best for short to mid-range distances. Priced at $999, the Body Glove Porter is an incredibly affordable package, especially since you’re getting the duo usage and is a great option for those single paddlers looking for just that.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 20.5 lbs Use: All Around / Kayak Hybrid Skill: Beginner Sizes: 9'6"



SURFTECH HERCULES

If you’re on the lookout for an inflatable paddleboard that can be converted into a kayak and fit up to two persons, you need to check out the Hercules by Surftech. The Hercules is a very versatile board that allows for multiple paddlers as well as uses for the board. Going on an expedition? The board can lug a ton of gear, no problem. Want to standup paddle with a buddy and try the group SUP route? This board can do it. Want to convert it to a two-person kayak? Say no more. The board suits paddlers of all skills, age and size and is fairly affordable considering all that it can do.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $1,399 Build: Inflatable Weight: 37.8 lbs Use: Touring / Kayak Hybrid Skill: Beginner Sizes: 13'1"

SURFTECH ALEKA

If you’re looking for a board that is designed for women that is a stable, all around board to paddle short to mid-range distances then the Surftech Aleka is something to consider. This standup paddle board (SUP) retails starting at $1,349 and is offered in two different sizes: 10’4” and 11’2”. The Aleka uses Surftech’s Tuflite V-tech construction which makes the board strong and durable. At 29 and 30 inches wide the board is pretty stable and easy to carry, weighing just over 22 lbs. The Aleka is a hybrid all around / touring shape so it can be used in a wide variety of conditions whether you’re looking to go for a quick paddle around the shoreline, catch a few waves, or go on a mid-range paddle the Aleka was designed to do it all.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $1,349 Build: Non-inflatable Weight: 22.11 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner / Intermediate

Sizes:10'4", 11'2"

SURFTECH CHAMELEON

If you’re on the market for an affordable, non-inflatable paddle board that works well as both an all around board and a touring board then check out the updated Chameleon from Surftech. The 2020 edition of this board has received some big updates from previous versions and looks great. The Chameleon is an all-around/touring hybrid board that can be used by everyone with recreational paddling in mind. Its construction and shape combined best fit this board for mid-range distance paddling, up to 3-5 miles max. The board is quite light and weighs just 22 pounds, thus making it pretty easy to carry around. Starting at $1,050, the Chameleon is a stunning board that is versatile in use at an affordable price. Definitely check this one out.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $1,050 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 22.14 lbs Use: All Around / Touring Skill: Beginner

Sizes: 10'4", 11'4"

NSP HIT

If you’re looking for a non-inflatable, rugged, affordable paddle board that is great for beginners then check out the HIT from NSP. The HIT is a board that can take quite the beating. In fact, it’s name stands for ‘High Impact Technology’ and is a great board for those who want a board that is built to last. The board has an all around shape and is best for short distance paddling around the shoreline. Weighing 27.4lbs, the HIT is at an average weight and isn’t too difficult to carry around and the 32in. width allows the board to be nice and stable. One thing to keep in mind here is that this is a smaller board so if you’re a larger paddler you might want to get something a bit bigger.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $789 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 27.4 lbs Use: All Around / Rental Skill: Beginner Sizes: 10'2", 11'2", 11'6"

ROGUE ALL IN

The Rogue All In is a great all around board for racing, downwinders and perhaps even catch a few waves with. It’s not going to be your flatwater-specific board but is something that is highly versatile that you can take out in a variety of conditions and elements. The board has a bit more of a rocker than a regular 14’ board and can definitely handle the chop when it needs to. The bottom is a bit more rolled which should help you go through the bumps more easily. The board is incredibly lightweight and doesn’t sacrifice too much on durability. If you’re looking for an advanced racing board that you can throw in the surf sometimes and still use for touring, check out the All In.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $2,699 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 24.12 lbs Use: Race Skill: Advanced

Sizes: 11', 12'6", 14'

ROGUE JACKPOT

If you’re looking for a premium race-specific paddle board, check out the Jackpot from Rogue. This non-inflatable paddle board is best for the expert paddlers who can handle the instability that comes with the narrow width. Weighing in at just over 27lbs, the Jackpot is at an average weight for a similar board of it’s size and doesn’t offer much difficulty when carrying it. This board is a great option for someone looking for that flatwater raceboard that can also work in bumps and a bit rougher conditions if need be.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $2,899 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 27.5 lbs Use: Race Skill: Advanced Sizes: 14'

ROGUE PARLAY

If you’re looking for a flatwater race board, check out the Parlay from Rogue. The Parlay is a non-inflatable standup paddle board that excels in flatwater and is designed for the sprint racers. The board is best suited for highly advanced paddlers as it is very narrow, making it pretty unstable for the average paddler. The board comes in at an average weight of 25.7lbs but considering that it’s a 14’ board, it’s not too heavy and relatively easy to carry around. At $2,699, the Parlay is in the high-price point but comes with the best that the brand has to offer.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $2,699 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 25.7 lbs Use: Race Skill: Advanced

Sizes: 12'6", 14'

SIC MAUI RS

If you’re on the market for a premium race paddle board look no further. The RS by SIC Maui is short for ‘Rocket Ship’ and the name suits the board perfectly. This race board is fast and lightweight and is offered in multiple length and width combos, for both adult and youth paddlers. The RS is best for intermediate and advanced racers looking for a board that excels on flatwater but can also handle some chop. Starting at $2,599, the RS sits in the high price point tier but is a premium choice that is worth every penny.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $2,499.95 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 23.4 lbs Use: Race Skill: Advanced Sizes: 12'6", 14'

