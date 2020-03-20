Spring 2020 SUP Gear Guide

SAN DIEGO, California - The sun is starting to shine, ice is melting and spring is starting to peek it’s head around the corner. With temperatures rising and waterways defrosting into lakes and rivers again, it’s time to start getting geared up and ready to get back on the water and out of the winter hibernation. Here, we’ve put together a list of SUP gear, accessories, and of course boards for everyone from a beginner to the advanced SUP'er for the 2020 Spring paddle boarding season, so there's sure to be something in this guide for everyone!

Take a look at the 2020 Spring Gear Guide below:

Accessories

Surftech / prAna Pontoon Paddle • EVA Comfort Grip handle

• ABS Blade edge protection

• Pre-preg molded carbon

• Anti-twist grooved shaft

• Carbon blade reinforcements

• CNC HD-foam core

• 2-piece adjustable shaft Surftech / prAna Camelia Paddle The Surftech prAna collaborated SUP Paddle is a favorite among all Stand Up Paddlers. The prAna Horchata paddle is made in 3k Carbon which makes it light, durable, and efficient

• EVA Comfort Grip handle

• ABS Blade edge protection

• Pre-preg molded carbon

• Anti-twist grooved shaft

• Carbon blade reinforcements

• CNC HD-foam core

• 2-piece adjustable shaft LifeStraw LifeStraw, a leader in innovative water filtration, has lightweight and easy to carry solutions to stay safely hydrated on-the-go. Whether headed to a local beach or international surf destination, the LifeStraw Go is durable enough to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions, and the LifeStraw Universal allows users to get the benefits of LifeStraw’s water filtration without sacrificing their favorite water bottle. Both allow users to fill/re-fill their bottles from any natural water source: tap, hose, lake, river, stream, etc. making these options ideal for safe drinking water on-the-go. Red Paddle Co Pro Changing Robe Get Dry, Keep Warm, Stay Covered. Shield yourself from the elements with the Red Original Pro Change Robe, a waterproof jacket designed with outdoor adventures in mind. Fully protects against even the harshest of conditions whether you are changing out of wet kit or keeping warm before, between and after sessions on the water, pitch or track. Slingshot Hoverglide FSUP V3 A big-wing package designed for maximum life, glide and pumpability –all important factors when paddling into waves or rolling swell. This is a super stable ride with a ton of low-end lift to get you up and foiling as early as possible while still remaining agile and maneuverable as you ride.

Boards - Inflatables

SIC Maui Okeanos Air-Glide 12’6 x 31” In 2019, SIC launched the Okeanos rigid board range to much fanfare, surpassing the expectations of fitness and touring paddlers of all abilities. By popular demand, SIC introduced the Okeanos Air-Glide Inflatable for 2020 and immediately won “Best SUP” award at the Paddling Industry Awards. Featuring 100% double layer FST skin for maximum stiffness and durability together with the beauty, proven shape and bottom channels the Okeanos is known for. Pau Hana 11'6" Calypso Stand Up Kayak The 11’6” Calypso is the first Stand Up Kayak inflatable hybrid from Pau Hana. It combines the best features of both SUP Boards and Kayaks into one versatile inflatable board. The stable and comfortable design makes it an excellent choice for beginners through to the avid fisherman. The Calypso also features a large deck window for exploring underwater, whether you’re a curious child or fisherman on the prowl for their next catch. Body Glove Performer 11 Body Glove is building on the best with the upgraded Performer 11 ISUP. This board is adventure-ready and crafted for paddlers of all levels. The 2020 package continues to deliver superior performance with new features, including upgraded stable platform and improved tracking for an easier paddling experience. This ISUP package is portable and includes many convenient accessories such as a 3-piece adjustable paddle, dual-action pump, backpack, cell phone dry pouch, repair kit and a leash. Check out our review of the Performer HERE. Red Paddle Co 11’0″ COMPACT The second addition to the Compact family, the 11’0 Compact is a full-sized touring SUP that packs down to half the size of a conventional inflatable paddle board. Full of practical features and innovations this board is an ideal match for paddlers who regularly travel with their board or want to adventure further with the convenience of an all-in-one package. The increased length makes this board perfect for longer paddling adventures and paddlers travelling the world with their SUP.

Boards - Hard Tops

Surftech / prAna Aleka Tuflite V-Tech Surftech’s Tuflite V-Tech molded construction consists of high quality bamboo veneer, EPS foam, fiberglass and Epoxy resin. Other features include 4 deck tie downs, ledge handle, rear padded handle and ¾ deck pad. The board has been verified Level One by Sustainable Surf’s ECOBOARD Project for its use of Bio Based Resin and BLOOM (20% algae biomass based) foam. It is narrower and less stable than entry level boards making it more efficient while also allowing the user to properly engage entire core strength with every paddle stroke.. Check out our review of the Aleka HERE. Surftech / prAna Catalyst Tuflite V-Tech Joe BARK shaped the Catalyst for flat-water cruising plus it still performs in small to medium surf. The prAna collaboration utilizes a print from the 2020 swim collection that looks great and is appealing to everyone that gets on it. Utilizing quality fiberglass, EPS, Greenpoxy resin (plant based epoxy system), and Surftech molding methods we achieved a very durable and lightweight board. The Catalyst is included with 4 deck tie downs, ledge handle, rear padded handle, and 3/4 deckpad. Check out our review of the Catalyst HERE. SIC Maui RS The RS has become a huge favorite amongst paddlers of nearly all levels and garnering the prestigious SUPConnect “Race Board of The Year” award in both 2018 and 2019. The RS has now been fine tuned and made even faster and stronger. The refinements are slight but the improvement to top-end speed is significant. Check out our review of the RS HERE. Naish Nalu The Naish Nalu is an all around classic that is great for paddlers who want timeless, classic longboard SUP performance in surf and flatwater with additional stability. The Nalu offers the most versatility in any SUP board shape and can be used in any kind of conditions by almost every riding level. Check out our review of the Nalu HERE.

Make sure to head to your local retailer to find all these items and more during this Spring season!