Top SUP Stories of 2019

SAN DIEGO, California - Another year has come and gone and it was packed with exciting stories. From the birth of a new racing class to many historic moments to major industry news, 2019 had no shortage of big headlines. So before we head into the new year, we're taking a look at 10 of the biggest SUP stories from 2019.

1. Izzi Gomez Wins Barbados Pro and Secures A Record 5th World Title

Izzi Gomez takes victory at the inaugural Barbados Pro and clinches her 5th World Title ahead of the World Tour Finals. 2019 has been a dominant season for the 19-year-old, now five time World Champion. With so much ahead of her and so much accomplished already, it is dizzying to think what the future holds for this young talent.

2. SIC Maui and the WPA Announce All-New ONE CLASS SUP Racing Series

SIC Maui, and the WPA (World Paddle Association) announce an all-new ONE CLASS SUP racing series. One Class racing made its debut in an exhibition event in May at the 2019 Salt Life Cup in Columbus, Georgia. The WPA and APP World Tour now recognize ONE CLASS and will include this division in select events for 2019 with an expanded schedule planned for 2020 in North America and around the world.

3. Tahiti's Poenaiki Raioha Takes Home World Title In Gran Canaria

With a 3rd place in the event, Tahitian Poenaiki Raioha ends the 2019 season by winning his first APP World Title in a very emotional moment.

4. Repeat Carolina Cup Victories for Hönscheid and Booth

With near-perfect weather and racing conditions, Germany's Sonni Hönscheid and Michael Booth of Australia successfully defended their championships in the punishing 21-kilometer Graveyard Race at Carolina Cup in Wrightsville Beach. Both plan to go for three in a row in 2020.

5. Gomez Siblings Win SUP Surfing Gold at 2019 Pan Am Games

The SUP Surfing discipline was swept by the Colombian siblings Izzi and Giorgio Gomez. Izzi took the Women's Gold over Peru's Vania Torres, while Giorgio took the Men's Gold against Peru's Tamil Martino.

6. Supconnect Awards 2019 Winners Announced

After more than six weeks of deliberations and intense evaluations we are pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Supconnect Awards. After nominating 30 or so men, women, groms and blogs per category, and an abundance of brands and shops in the stand up paddle industry we've finally narrowed down the extremely talented pool of nominees to the final chosen winners.

7. Seychelle Webster Wins First Racing World Title

It was an emotional moment as one of America's greatest paddling talents, SIC Maui's Seychelle Webster was able to secure her maiden World Title in Paris, with a flawless victory in the sprints, giving her three sprint wins for her first season on Tour, securing the 2019 Sprint Racing Title in the process. In front of hundreds of passionate paddlers assembled in Paris for this weekend's race, Seychelle was thankful, proud of a moment that she has worked long and hard for and finally able to add a World Title to her list of achievements. So, a major congratulations to Seychelle Webster.

8. Baxter, Piana and Dews Make ICF History

American Connor Baxter posted the fastest ever time for a men’s 200 metre sprint and France’s Olivia Piana won the women’s gold at her first ever sprint event in a thrilling day of competition at the ICF stand up paddling world championships in Qingdao, China. Australia’s Dews bounced back from a disappointing start to the ICF world championships with a gutsy win in the technical final. Dews led from the start, with 200 metre sprint world champion Connor Baxter pushing him all the way.

9. Lena Ribeiro and Connor Baxter Claim Historic Pan American SUP Racing Gold Medals

Brazil's Lena Ribeiro and USA's Connor Baxter made SUP Racing history on Friday morning by being crowned the first-ever Pan American Games Gold Medalists for the sport of Surfing and SUP.

10. Pelican International Inc. Acquires Confluence Outdoor Assets

Pelican International Inc. announces today the acquisition of substantially all Confluence Outdoors LLC assets, located in Greenville, South Carolina. With this acquisition, the company now offers the most comprehensive assortment of paddle sports equipment in the industry, from premium brands to more accessible and reliable products.

Well there it is - a few of the biggest stories of 2019. Which stories of 2019 were most memorable for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

