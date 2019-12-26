20 Awesome Photos From 2019

During a filming of a show for the city in March 2019, we got to paddle in the vicinity of 3 humpbacks that came up in unison alot. We have lots of drone footage of it. But as far as photos? The Crabby Lady, Joanne Hart snapped this photo of the whales coming and checking me out. I have about 80 shots with multiple whales and a ton of drone, but this is the money shot. Just after the other two went down this one waterfalled (water coming off tail) and I threw a shaka and this nice lady took this classic photo!! important to note that these whales came to us and all rules and recommendations from NOAA were followed. You can see when they came near me, as it is up to them where they go, I stopped paddling and removed my paddle from the water!. | Photo courtesy: Randy Harris