Weekly Recap 12/24/2019

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. Paddle Boarding Amelia Island, Florida

Heat Score - 64 Amelia Island is to many a unique and somewhat secret gem along the Atlantic coast of northern Florida. The island has a long and rich history being ruled under 8 different flags including France, Spain and yes, a pirate. Being similar in size to Manhattan the island is surprisingly diverse and contains an abundance of wildlife, un-crowded beaches and scenic vistas all making Amelia Island a true SUP destination. Read more HERE.

4. Pelican International Inc. Acquires Confluence Outdoor Assets

Heat Score - 71 Pelican International Inc. announces today the acquisition of substantially all Confluence Outdoors LLC assets, located in Greenville, South Carolina. With this acquisition, the company now offers the most comprehensive assortment of paddle sports equipment in the industry, from premium brands to more accessible and reliable products. More details HERE.

3. Preparing for Your Winter SUP Escapades

Heat Score - 77 If you’re like most SUP enthusiasts, then you know that the day or week just didn’t seem the same without gliding on crystalline waters. This is true regardless of the time of the year (so long as the weather is clement enough, of course). A recent study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science found that the weather does have an impact on winter exercise behavior but it’s actually less than you might think, with less than half of those surveyed avoiding exercise in colder months. If nothing can get in the way of you and your board, make sure you are ready for winter by keeping the following considerations in mind! Read more HERE.

2. Tahiti's Poenaiki Raioha Takes Home World Title In Gran Canaria

Heat Score - 84 The Gran Canaria Pro-Am, 4th and last event of the 2019 APP World Tour, has delivered some amazing action this past weekend in perfect waves of Las Palmas. The event was dominated by the impressive Brazilian Wellington Reis and the local legend Iballa Moreno. And, with a 3rd place at this event, the Tahitian Poenaiki Raioha ends the 2019 season by winning his first APP World Title in a very emotional moment. Read more HERE.

1. SUP's Most Inspirational Performances in 2019

Heat Score - 94 Each year in any sport there are a number of athletes and performances that stand apart from the others. Whether it’s a comeback from behind, world record or dominating performance these achievements don’t go unnoticed. In 2019 there were incredible performances and feats that we didn’t know were possible. Here we list the top 7 most inspirational athletes and performances of 2019.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Stuart Holmes



Description: Taken on the East Side of the Rock of Gibraltar.

Location: Gibraltar

If you'd like to be selected for Photo Of The Week, enter via the Supconnect Photo of the Year Contest.

© Copyrighted Exclusive SupConnect.com Content.