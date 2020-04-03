SupconnectLive Series Coming to Instagram

SAN DIEGO, California - In these unprecedented times we here at Supconnect are thinking of you and we stand(up) with you! While some of us may not be able to go out on the water right now, remember that this is a temporary situation and it will pass.

In the meantime, we understand that many of you have A LOT of downtime. So, to fill some of that free time indoors we're launching a new series, #SupconnectLive on Instagram. In the series, host Kristin Thomas, who runs KT Outside and is the former SUPIA Executive Director, will be joined by fellow paddle enthusiasts and athletes to talk all things SUP every Tuesday and Thursday on Supconnect's Instagram.

"This interview series is going to be fun & informative for everyone," says Kristin. "So stoked be have this opportunity to link the Supconnect community with many of the interesting folks out there in the Stand Up Paddle world!"

"Connect live with SUP folks and let’s talk shop" notes Supconnect's Publisher, Andre Niemeyer. "Being true to our name, we want to help paddlers connect with the SUP community, especially now with half of the world under a form of stay-at-home mandate. And there is no one better than Kristin Thomas to put us in direct contact with the heart beat of the sport, discussing activities to keep us sane, as well as pulling the curtain on the happenings related to all things SUP.”

Starting Thursday, April 9 at 1pm PST, join us on Instagram @supconnect where we'll kick off the series. Stay tuned for the announcement of our first guest!

If you have any topics or athletes you would like to hear about let us know in the comments below! We're looking forward to connecting with you all.