Weekly Recap 4/7/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. How To Choose Gear for SUP Yoga

Heat Score - 68 As one of the leading voices in the SUP Yoga movement Dashama Gordon knows a thing or two about Yoga and paddle boarding. Some of her credentials include: hosting Yoga and SUP Yoga retreats around the world; having her own SUP Yoga board made by Starboard; and being a contributor to several media outlets. To help others connect with this exciting new discipline and to help them grow through it, we’ve picked Dashama’s brain for some tips on choosing the right gear for SUP Yoga. Here is what she had to say.

4. Outdoor Retailer Cancels 2020 Summer Market

Heat Score - 74 Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Outdoor Retailer has made the difficult decision to cancel Summer Market, originally scheduled for June 23-25, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Outdoor Retailer is actively designing digital platforms to provide the outdoor industry with support and solutions through the summer buying season and moving forward. More details HERE.

3. #SupconnectLive Series Coming to Instagram

Heat Score - 80 Supconnect is launching a new series, #SupconnectLive on Instagram. In the series, host Kristin Thomas will be joined by fellow paddle enthusiasts and athletes to talk all things SUP every Tuesday and Thursday on Supconnect's Instagram. Starting Thursday, April 9 at 1pm PST, join us on Instagram @supconnect where we'll kick off the series. More details HERE.

2. Supconnect Launches 2020 Paddle Board Reviews

Heat Score - 89 For the past year, the Editorial team at Supconnect has been working long and hard on the fourth edition of their biggest launch to-date: the Supconnect Reviews. The Supconnect Reviews are an in-depth collection of highly detailed reviews of products in the stand up paddle (SUP) market. With this launch, Supconnect has added even more boards to the World’s largest SUP review platform. Read more HERE.

1. Malibu SUP Surfer Gets Arrested

Heat Score - 98 On Thursday, April 2, a Los Angeles man was arrested at a popular Malibu beach, First Point, for ignoring orders from local lifeguards to exit the water after Los Angeles county had closed beaches in response to the Corona Virus pandemic. More details HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Pete Short



Description: Sunrise paddle during a brief calm in the winter weather.

Location: Scottish Highlands, Bow Fiddle Rock.

If you'd like to be selected for Photo Of The Week, enter via the Supconnect Photo of the Year Contest.

© Copyrighted Exclusive SupConnect.com Content.