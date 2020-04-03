Outdoor Retailer Cancels 2020 Summer Market

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California — Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Outdoor Retailer has made the difficult decision to cancel Summer Market, originally scheduled for June 23-25, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Outdoor Retailer is actively designing digital platforms to provide the outdoor industry with support and solutions through the summer buying season and moving forward.

This is an unprecedented situation. In a world with so much uncertainty right now, we can take steps to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and support our industry through these challenging times, said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director. It was a difficult decision to make as Summer Market is integral to the business of many and it's the outdoor industry's chance to gather as a community, but protecting the health and safety of everyone remains our top priority.

Nicholson continued: "We have engaged brands, retailers, reps and partners to better understand the fast-evolving reality of the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses. With that information, we are designing digital solutions to serve our industry's needs in ways that best suit these unprecedented times. It's vital for the outdoor community to unite and stay connected, and we are committed to providing ways to reinforce buyer/seller networks; discover new brands, products and retailers; and access media and marketing tools. It's our goal to help outdoor businesses navigate the path forward and preserve the passion that drives our industry."

Outdoor Retailer is working with the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) to identify the digital tools and programming that will best support members and the outdoor and snowsports industries.

As the largest network of outdoor business, Outdoor Retailer will bring the industry together again in January 2021. The winter show returns to Denver and the Colorado Convention Center from January 27-29, 2021, providing the opportunity for the outdoor community to gather in-person and do business, learn, and build relationships. Interested exhibitors can contact their Account Executive today, and attendee registration will open later this year.

Exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees with existing plans for Summer Market 2020 can find more details and contact information at outdoorretailer.com.

