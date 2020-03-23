New England Paddleboard Webinar Series Launched Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire – Seacoast Paddleboard Club, the original social club with a paddling passion, is teaming up with paddle sports industry thought leaders, retailers, and organizations to host a webinar series dedicated to uniting and educating the paddling community. The weekly webinars will be hosted live every Sunday at 2 pm EST, starting on March 29, 2020.

“We are living in difficult times, and we wanted to do something that would bring the New England paddle community together,” explained Chris Carragher, founder of Seacoast Paddleboard Club. “Being that we can’t gather for our weekly community paddles for the foreseeable future, we thought hosting virtual events would be a great way to keep us all focused on the better days ahead.”

The first webinar, titled “Overcoming Your Fears,” will be hosted by Jeramie Vaine on Sunday, March 29. Mr. Vaine, a former professional wakeboarder, began his paddle board career in 2011. Since then, Jeramie has established himself as one of the most recognized and respected personalities in the paddleboard industry while working in almost every facet of the business from a professional athlete and team coach to product and brand development for some of today’s most notable paddleboard companies.

“Paddleboarding is a sport that continues to open my eyes to the possibilities of life. It allows us to spend time with nature — away from technology and the daily craziness that life has to offer.” Vaine stated. “So when SPC asked me to host a presentation to share my passion and help others break down any barriers they might have about paddleboarding, I was honored and excited.”

Seacoast Paddleboard Club. | Photo courtesy: Chris Carragher

In addition to hosting the “Overcoming Your Fears” webinar, Seacoast Paddleboard plans to schedule the following online presentations.

April 5, 2020 | What to Look for When Buying Your First Paddleboard

Presented by Jonathan Bischof, Vermont Ski & Sport

April 12, 2020 | Easter Holiday – No Webinar

April 19, 2020 | How to Paddle with Your Pup

Presented by Sheila and Duncan Goss, Vermont Paddle Pups

April 26, 2020 | Everything You Wanted to Know about Earning Your ACA Paddleboard Certification

Presented by Matt Palmariello, Maine Paddling

May 3, 2020 | An Introduction to Paddle Fishing

Presented by Shaun Quinn, The Wandering Paddler

May 10, 2020 | What SPC Membership Means to Me

Presented by Allyson Strain, Nick Brown & Coral Moreno, Seacoast Paddleboard Club

Registration for this webinar series is free of charge, but space is limited to 100 seats. Those interested in participating can sign up here.

If you would like to become a member of Seacoast Paddleboard Club, please join us today!

About Seacoast Paddleboard Club:

Founded in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in 2015, Seacoast Paddleboard Club (SPC) is a social organization dedicated to helping paddlers of every skill level get out on the water, have fun and give back to the communities they serve. In addition to hosting year-round community paddles, SPC hosts a number of cause-related events such as the IOS Invitational, Paddle for the Pups and monthly beach cleanups in partnership with Blue Ocean Society. To learn more please visit: www.SeacoastPaddleBoardClub.com.