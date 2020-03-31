APP Launches Immersed TV Show Series

ERICEIRA, Portugal - Starting the 1st of April, APP is delivering an all new show concept right to your door with the premiere of Immersed TV, a brand-new, digital Sport’s Talk Show. On the first and third Wednesday of every month, Dreu Murin will bring you all the latest SUP news from across the globe. From quarantine, in his freshly ironed shirt and his “comfiest pair of boxer shorts,” Dreu will provide insight into your favorite athletes’ lives and give you tips on how to look after our oceans.

Immersed TV promises to make self-isolating a little more manageable for all water-sport enthusiasts, while checking in with key correspondents from across the globe on current issues, trends and developments affecting the world of Stand Up Paddling. Each episode of Immersed TV will feature an athlete spotlight, as the larger than life Dave Boehne gets the inside scoop on achievements, highs and lows and memorable moments from the diverse and colorful personalities on the APP World Tour.

Izzi Gomez in Barbados. | Photo: APP World Tour

For the very first episode of this new series, Dave will sit down with 5x World Champion Izzi Gomez from their respective self isolation zones in Southern California to look back at this young Champion's incredible achievements and find out more about what makes her tick.

Zane Schweitzer's Deep Blue Life tips to be a regular feature on the APP's Immersed TV Show Series. | Photo: ISA

Ocean activist and leading APP World Tour athlete Zane Kekoa Schweitzer is here to help: each episode he will set a #DeepBlueLifeTips challenge for you at home, helping you remain environmentally friendly wherever you are.

Then to cap it all off, don't miss 'Dreu's top 3 entertainment picks'; a perfect cure for your SUP withdrawals and showcasing some of the most relevant and compelling viewing that is a must for water sports enthusiasts across the globe. “I think the show will definitely get people fired up to get back in the water, learn a little about the athletes and also bring back the great moments of the 2019 APP Tour”- Dreu Murin.

Join us for the show and stay tuned for all the latest from the APP World Tour and Immersed TV at www.appworldtour.com.

About the APP World Tour & Waterman League International

The APP World Tour is the Professional World Championship Tour for the Sport of Paddlesurfing (also known as SUP / Stand Up Paddling / Paddleboarding), officially sanctioned by the IOC recognized Federation for Surfing Sports, the ISA (International Surfing Association). Re-branded in 2017 as the APP World Tour (previously known as the Stand Up World Tour and Series) the APP has been crowning the sport’s World Champions for both Men & Women across Racing and Surfing since 2010.