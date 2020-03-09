Hungary to Host 2021 ICF World Championships

BARCELONA, Spain - The International Canoe Federation has awarded the 2021 Stand Up Paddling World Championships to Balatonfured, Hungary, at a board meeting in Barcelona. The board considered the bid from the Hungarian delegation to be very professional, and a logical next step following the outstanding success of the 2019 SUP world championships in Qingdao, China.

The board also awarded the 2022 ocean racing world championships to Takapuna, New Zealand, and the 2023 world titles to Mandurah, Australia. The 2024 ICF canoe marathon world championships will be held in Metkovic, Croatia, while Columbus, Georgia, has been tentatively awarded the 2023 canoe freestyle world championships. The 2024 canoe polo world championships will head to Deqing, China, and the ICF dragon boat world championships in the same year will also be held in China, at Ningbo. In canoe sprint, the non-Olympic world championships in 2024 will be held in Minsk, Belarus, bd the U23 and junior world championships, also in 2024, will be in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. The 2024 U23 and junior canoe slalom world championships will go to Liptovsky Mikulas in Slovakia, while the inaugural canoe slalom masters world championships in 2021 will be held in Krakow, Poland.

The ICF board also discussed a plan to develop legacy projects to flow on from the 2022 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal. It also drew up contingency plans to deal with any cancellations or postponements of ICF events as a result of the coronavirus.

