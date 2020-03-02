Weekly Recap 3/3/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. SUP Basics: What’s Your Swim Score?

Heat Score - 61 Simplicity is one of the attractive features of standup paddle boarding. When you feel that first glide and realize “Hey, I can do this,” it’s easy to believe that all you need is a board and a paddle, but when you’re standing alone on a platform floating two inches above the water, a few more things are required, because a paddling excursion on any water body can quickly turn into an in-water experience. Read more HERE.

4. Tenth Anniversary Carolina Cup Gains Key Supporter

Heat Score - 68 The Carolina Cup, one of the largest gatherings of water paddlers in the world, gained key support from SweetWater Brewing Company as title sponsor in 2020. More details HERE.

3. Nutritional Tips for Finding Balance On and Off Your SUP

Heat Score - 75 Professional and competitive stand-up paddle boarders don’t make it to the top of the sport on skills alone. It requires a lot of hard training to harness these skills and an increased amount of attention to diets. In order to achieve good balance on your board, it is important that you have a good balance of nutrition when you’re off the board. Read more HERE.

2. Events of the Month: March 2020

Heat Score - 84 Attending a standup paddle boarding event is one of the best ways to enjoy the sport. It’s the perfect place to be introduced to the sport as a spectator, it’s a great place to learn and try new products, and it’s also a great way to connect with those who enjoy the sport just as much as you do. If you’re looking for an event to attend this month check out our list of SUP events in March HERE.

1. San Diego: The Ultimate SUP Destination

Heat Score - 91 With constant sunshine, ocean views, and an abundance of flat-water locales, San Diego is a fantastic SUP city. Below are the best places to go paddle boarding in San Diego - and where to rent a board (if needed) for the adventure. Learn more HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Chris Carragher



Description: Winter escape.

Location: New Hampshire

