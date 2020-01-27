HanoHano Celebrates 25th Annual Race With Hundreds In Attendance
- Written by Allie Beucler
SAN DIEGO, California - A crisp and overcast morning transformed into a warm, sunny day as paddlers in Southern California and beyond gathered at Mission Bay in San Diego for the 25th Annual Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge. Minutes before the race horn blew the sun popped through the fog and opened up what was to be a great start to the 2020 racing season. This year, participation numbers remained solid as nearly 600 paddlers took part in this year's race.
Danny Ching leads the pack of standup paddlers. | Photo: Supconnect
The HanoHano event is one of the Longest Running Paddlesport Races in California offering access to all paddle crafts including OC-1 & 2, Surfski, Traditional Paddleboard, Standup Paddleboard and Kayak. All were in high spirits as people arrived, filling the beach with tents, boards, and good vibes. Once noticeable difference this year was that the event site had moved slightly down the bay as the original location in years past was under maintenance. The vendor village was once again filled with local and top brands in the industry providing lots of gear, fun and food to add to the already awesome day.
An early-morning view of the vendor village. | Photo: Supconnect
Both legends and up and comer powerhouses alike were in attendance with Danny Ching and April Zilg taking charge in the 14-ft Open 20-39 category and Tyler Bashor and SIC Maui's Jade Howson taking the U19 categories. To view the full list of race results, click HERE.
