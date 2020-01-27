Weekly Recap 1/28/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. HanoHano Celebrates 25th Annual Race With Hundreds In Attendance

Heat Score - 65 A crisp and overcast morning transformed into a warm, sunny day as paddlers in Southern California and beyond gathered at Mission Bay in San Diego for the 25th Annual Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge. Minutes before the race horn blew the sun popped through the fog and opened up what was to be a great start to the 2020 racing season. This year, participation numbers remained solid as nearly 600 paddlers took part in this year's race. Read more HERE.

4. Should You Paddle Board With A Cold?

Heat Score - 72 Cold and flu season is not a fun one, and if you have survived the season “flu-free”, consider yourself blessed. And if you are caught right in the midst of a cold or flu, you might wonder: “Should I work out? Should I train?” Read more HERE.

3. Paddle Boarding Tri An Lake, Vietnam

Heat Score - 78 Since 1989, Tri An Lake was created as a major hydropower reservoir in the South of Vietnam with the total area of 323 square km and is connected to the mouth of Dong Nai river. To the locals, Tri An Lake is a great hidden spot for a quick escape from their busy city life with the breathtaking view of the mountains located in Nam Cat Tien National Park as well as the two islands, Dong Truong island and O island (Eagle island). Read more HERE.

2. Beginner Kettlebell Exercises To Improve Your Paddling

Heat Score - 83 Working out with kettlebells can improve your balance, stability, endurance and strength. To start, the two-arm kettlebell swing is one of the first movements you should master. Coincidentally, this motion perfectly mimics the hip hinge that is prominent in every paddle stroke making it a perfect exercise to help increase your power output and endurance. Learn more HERE.

1. Could Your Shoulder Pain Be Shoulder Impingement?

Heat Score - 90 As is the case with surfing, SUPers can face a condition known as shoulder impingement, which occurs when the shoulder’s bursa and/or rotator cuff tendons are trapped and compressed when you raise your shoulder upwards. Read more HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Samo Laharnar



Description: The emerald beauty ... Soča river at Most na Soči.

Location: Slovenia

If you'd like to be selected for Photo Of The Week, enter via the Supconnect Photo of the Year Contest.

© Copyrighted Exclusive SupConnect.com Content.