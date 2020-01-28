Events of the Month: February 2020
- Written by Allie Beucler
- Published in News
- Comments::DISQUS_COMMENTS
Attending a standup paddle boarding event is one of the best ways to enjoy the sport. It’s the perfect place to be introduced to the sport as a spectator, it’s a great place to learn and try new products, and it’s also a great way to connect with those who enjoy the sport just as much as you do. If you’re looking for an event to attend this month check out our list of SUP events in February below.
Quick Answer:
SUP Events in February 2020
- SUP South Island NZ
- Patagonia SUP Race LLAO LLAO
- Hal Rosoff Classic
- Lanakila Classic
- Midwinters In Paradise
A Comparison
February SUP Events in 2020
€85,00
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Use
|Skill
|Entry Fee
|Purse
|2/15/2020
|Hal Rosoff Classic
|Newport Beach, California
|Race
|Beginner+
|$30
|$0
|2/21/2020
|SUP South Island NZ
|Wanaka, New Zealand
|Tour
|Beginner+
|$1950
|n/a
|2/22/2020
|Patagonia SUP Race LLAO LLAO
|Rio Negro, Argentina
|Race
|Beginner+
|$1500
|$0
|2/29/2020
|Lanakila Classic
|Redondo Beach, California
|Race
|Beginner+
|$30
|$0
|2/29/2020
|Midwinters In Paradise
|Tavernier, Florida
|Race
|Beginner+
|$0
|$0
February 2020 Paddle Boarding Events
Hal Rosoff Classic
The Hal Rosoff Classic is a paddling race in Newport Harbor consisting of a short and long course for Outriggers, Kayaks, Prone, K1’s, C1’s and Stand Up Paddle Boards. The annual race is in the second week of February and attracts between 100-200 participants from Southern California.
Read more about this event here.
SUP South Island NZ
SUP Wilderness Adventures will be undertaking a road trip of epic proportions through New Zealand’s breathtaking South Island, We’ll be paddling and exploring the land of milk and honey on a 6-night journey of discovery. Fancy joining us?
Read more about this event here.
Patagonia SUP Race LLAO LLAO
For the 6th time, a new edition of this great meeting is being carried out in Bariloche, precisely at Hotel LLao. This year, the event is the 1st date of the National Circuit of the Argentine Surf Association (ASA). More and more people participate in the circuit that grows and continues throughout the country. This edition the ELITE category is preparing for a 14k kill inside Lake Moreno, we also add the category participants for those who are starting in the sport!
Read more about this event here.
Lanakila Classic
The Lanakila classic is an ocean race for outriggers, surfskis, SUP, paddleboards. With 3 races to choose from (kids race, 5mi short course, 9mi long course) this event will have tons of fun! The event is open to the public with shopping, raffle, silent auction and yoga sessions on hand.
Read more about this event here.
Midwinters In Paradise
Back it again in Tavernier Creek the Midwinters in Paradise race #2 in the Florida Paddle League. Come join us - there will be race courses perfect for the first timer all the way to the most seasoned racers. 3 courses like always: Open class - no raceboards 2 miles +- Short course - raceboards recommended 4 miles +- Long course - raceboards recommended 7 miles +-
Read more about this event here.
Don't see an event listed here for September? Be sure to submit it to our Events Calendar here.
More Resources
© Supconnect.com Copyrighted Exclusive Content
Allie Beucler
Allie Brown is orginally from Kona, Big Island and, as an islander, her life has been in the water – ocean more precisely. She has been a sponsored competitive surfer, represented the NSSA College National Champions while surfing for San Diego State University, and today remains deeply connected to the watersports lifestyle. Brown is both a shortboarder and a paddleboarder, loving to take out her inflatable SUP for a ride. With a journalism degree from San Diego State University and her passion for the water life, she brings an excellent combination of skill and passion to Supconnect. Twitter: @alliebrown808 / Supconnect ProfileEmail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.