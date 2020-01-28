Events of the Month: February 2020

Attending a standup paddle boarding event is one of the best ways to enjoy the sport. It’s the perfect place to be introduced to the sport as a spectator, it’s a great place to learn and try new products, and it’s also a great way to connect with those who enjoy the sport just as much as you do. If you’re looking for an event to attend this month check out our list of SUP events in February below.

SUP South Island NZ

Patagonia SUP Race LLAO LLAO

Hal Rosoff Classic

Lanakila Classic

Midwinters In Paradise

February 2020 Paddle Boarding Events

Hal Rosoff Classic

The Hal Rosoff Classic is a paddling race in Newport Harbor consisting of a short and long course for Outriggers, Kayaks, Prone, K1’s, C1’s and Stand Up Paddle Boards. The annual race is in the second week of February and attracts between 100-200 participants from Southern California.

SUP South Island NZ

SUP Wilderness Adventures will be undertaking a road trip of epic proportions through New Zealand’s breathtaking South Island, We’ll be paddling and exploring the land of milk and honey on a 6-night journey of discovery. Fancy joining us?

Patagonia SUP Race LLAO LLAO

For the 6th time, a new edition of this great meeting is being carried out in Bariloche, precisely at Hotel LLao. This year, the event is the 1st date of the National Circuit of the Argentine Surf Association (ASA). More and more people participate in the circuit that grows and continues throughout the country. This edition the ELITE category is preparing for a 14k kill inside Lake Moreno, we also add the category participants for those who are starting in the sport!

Lanakila Classic

The Lanakila classic is an ocean race for outriggers, surfskis, SUP, paddleboards. With 3 races to choose from (kids race, 5mi short course, 9mi long course) this event will have tons of fun! The event is open to the public with shopping, raffle, silent auction and yoga sessions on hand.

Midwinters In Paradise

Back it again in Tavernier Creek the Midwinters in Paradise race #2 in the Florida Paddle League. Come join us - there will be race courses perfect for the first timer all the way to the most seasoned racers. 3 courses like always: Open class - no raceboards 2 miles +- Short course - raceboards recommended 4 miles +- Long course - raceboards recommended 7 miles +-

