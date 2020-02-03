Weekly Recap 2/4/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. A Brief Guide To UK SUP

Heat Score - 63 There’s a thriving stand up paddle boarding scene in the UK. Every year participation numbers increase exponentially and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. Read more about this SUP destination HERE.

4. The Sunscreen Dilemma

Heat Score - 69 Paddling is your happy place. It is a fun way to exercise that often doubles as a spiritual experience that is harmonious with the nature that surrounds you. But when you put on your sunscreen and head out to enjoy the beauty of the water, what do you really know about the components of the lotion you’re lathering on your body? Read more HERE.

3. Tips To Enjoy An Injury Free SUP Experience

Heat Score - 75 Whether you are new to standup paddle boarding or already pretty experienced, it can be useful to know a few simple tricks that can help you improve your SUP experience while helping you reduce the risk of injuries. Read more HERE.

2. 6 Essential SUP Safety Items That You Should Never Be Without

Heat Score - 81 SUP safety is an important topic that unfortunately doesn't get the coverage it rightfully deserves. As our sport has exploded in popularity, it's attracted plenty of newcomers who have little or no experience when it comes to water safety. Due to this fact, it's absolutely critical that we all do our part to educate new paddlers on basic paddling safety practices. Read more HERE.

1. Events of the Month: February 2020

Heat Score - 90 Attending a standup paddle boarding event is one of the best ways to enjoy the sport. It’s the perfect place to be introduced to the sport as a spectator, it’s a great place to learn and try new products, and it’s also a great way to connect with those who enjoy the sport just as much as you do. If you’re looking for an event to attend this month check out our list of SUP events in February HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Sherry Correll



Description: Surfing North Shore of Hanalei Bay in Kauai on a 8ft day a few days after Christmas with a rainbow in the background.

Location: Hanalei Bay Impossible Break

If you'd like to be selected for Photo Of The Week, enter via the Supconnect Photo of the Year Contest.

