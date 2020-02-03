Paddle Logger Joins 1% for the Planet

The award winning Paddle Logger is a brand that was born by the sea. Constantly playing in nature on the beach. As paddlers we spend a huge amount of our lives enjoying the benefits that being on the water brings, whether that is some form of mental escapism, physically testing oneself against the elements or simply enjoying being outdoors. It is our hope that we can provide an opportunity to paddlers to give back and look after our global playground.

We have a responsibility to protect our planet and today we made a commitment to donate 1% of our annual sales, not profit, to support non-profit organizations focused on the environment.

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, members have given more than $225 million to environmental nonprofits to date (07/19). Today, 1% for the Planet is a network of more than 2,000 business members, a new and expanding core of individual members and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 60 countries.

“I am proud to say we have made this commitment, the benefits I personally get from being on the water are irreplaceable. As paddlers we live and play in nature, it is also our responsibility to keep it healthy.” — David Walker

Visit www.onepercentfortheplanet.org to learn more.