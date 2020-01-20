Weekly Recap 1/21/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. Best Looking Athletic US Coast Guard Certified Lifejackets

Heat Score - 68 We’ve shown you boards, we’ve shown you paddles, and now it’s time we show you one last thing to complete your SUP trio - lifejackets. Here’s the 2020 USCG Approved Lifejacket Guide.

4. How To Improve Performance In SUP Yoga

Heat Score - 74 Need help improving your SUP Yoga skills? We’ve sat down with Dashama Gordon, one of the leading voices in the SUP Yoga movement to give us a few tips on how to advance yourself in SUP Yoga. Here are her tips.

3. What’s for SUPper? Keto Supports Healthy Bodies On The Water

Heat Score - 81 There’s no doubt stand up paddleboarders are athletes, and with SUP growing in popularity and competitiveness, it's no wonder that many paddlers are also turning to a ketogenic (keto) diet to improve their fitness and endurance. Read more HERE.

2. World’s Largest SUP Events

Heat Score - 88 Every year SUP athletes and enthusiasts of all levels travel around the world to compete in some of the biggest and most challenging events in the sport. Whether it's technical courses or endurance races, downwind or surf, there are a handful of major events that have have reigned supreme within the SUP community over the past few years. Taking participation numbers, community engagement, and professional athlete turnout into account, we rounded up the top 10 largest SUP events around the world. Check out the list HERE.

1. SUP Garbage Man Removes 17 Tons of Trash From Local Waterways

Heat Score - 94 Nothing ruins a beautiful day on the water, like seeing trash everywhere you paddle. Luckily, there are people in the world like SUP Garbage Man, that are willing to pick up other people's garbage in order to make the water clean and enjoyable for both the animals that live there, as well as us humans. Read more HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Johnny Kahakaloha



Description: This beautiful connection with the ocean...it’s humbling swells, they travel thousands of miles to share their energy with us in the form of waves near our shores it’s the ultimate expression of ALOHA. ‘alo’ means share, ‘ha’ means breath. Waves are the breath of the ocean. Photo by: @amandaemmesphoto

Location: Maui, HI

