Weekly Recap 1/14/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. SUP Pictures By Desirée Gardner Photography

Heat Score - 67 We are proud to highlight the this photographer in our series that showcases the work of exceptional photographers in and out of the stand up paddle boarding world. Our first photographer, whose work is incredibly stunning and who is able to capture why so many of us love stand up paddling, is Desirée Gardner from Panama City Beach, Florida. Check out the feature HERE.

4. Surftech Unveils New Inflatables for 2020

Heat Score - 72 Surftech is excited to continue their relationship with prAna going on for a 3rd year. The two companies align together with the love of outdoors and exercise to make a perfect collaboration. This years quiver of SUPs include Tuflite V-Tech construction as well as the newly popular Air-Travel inflatable line. Combining prAna's beautiful graphics with Surftech's Construction & Technology, Surftech has created a SUP line that is 2nd to none. And to top it all off, matching paddles & leashes are available as well. Check out a peek at the new line from Surftech HERE.

3. How Can Sound Sleep Prevent Injury and Boost Your SUP Performance?

Heat Score - 81 Stand Up Paddle (SUP) is considered such a safe sport that it is commonly recommended for children adults alike. However, if you want to reduce your risk of injury while you are out at sea, or if you take part in competitive events, ensure that sleep is an important priority in your daily life. Read more HERE.

2. How To Get Out Of A Wave On Your Paddle Board

Heat Score - 87 As much as getting into a wave is important to SUP surfing, getting out of a wave can be just as critical. Knowing the ways to get out of a wave can help you avoid running into objects, get you back out to the lineup quicker, and instill more confidence in your agility among the waves. Read more HERE.

1. SUPing On Bali’s Wild Waterways

Heat Score - 93 Bali is commonly associated with the zen-like relaxation of Hindu-inspired temples and lush beaches, but an exhilarating water sports industry hides just beneath the surface. According to the Times of India, Bali’s water tourism industry is located around some wild areas that appear largely untouched by the hordes of beach and bar going tourists that visit ever year. A fresh location for SUP, Bali has a few key characteristics that make it a great option. Read more HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Samo Laharnar



Description: Dramatic skies at the lake Bohinj

Location: Slovenia

If you'd like to be selected for Photo Of The Week, enter via the Supconnect Photo of the Year Contest.

© Copyrighted Exclusive SupConnect.com Content.