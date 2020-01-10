Surftech Unveils New Inflatables for 2020

CARLSBAD, California - The rapidly growing market of inflatable SUPs is making it easy for consumers to get on the water wherever they go. Inflatable SUPs are easy to store, transport, and use. Surftech's incredibly durable & rigid Drop-Stitch Technology provides a premium product at a reasonable price. All Air-Travel SUPs come with an easy to use and comfortable rolling backpack, fin, pump, and repair kit.

Surftech is excited to continue their relationship with prAna going on for a 3rd year. The two companies align together with the love of outdoors and exercise to make a perfect collaboration. This years quiver of SUPs include Tuflite V-Tech construction as well as the newly popular Air-Travel inflatable line. Combining prAna's beautiful graphics with Surftech's Construction & Technology, Surftech has created a SUP line that is 2nd to none. And to top it all off, matching paddles & leashes are available as well. Check out a peek at the new line from Surftech below and view their 2020 new inflatables HERE.

About Surf Technicians

Shaping the Art of Technology: Surf Technicians was founded in 1989 in a quest to find and utilize new technologies that would bring game improvement to surfers of all abilities everywhere. We build boards for many of the best and most popular surfboard brands on the planet and we were the first to do it! Today we continue to employ the most advanced materials and manufacturing technicians available. We continue to push every boundary utilized in manufacturing, while also attaining a high level of sustainability. We build what others can only dream of doing. Visit us at www.surftech.com for additional information.