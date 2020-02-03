SUP Scene In Bangkok And Surrounds Continue To Expand

Beautiful day paddling in Thailand. | Photo: Shutterstock

Thailand has always been a sought-after destination for paddlers in search of adventure and enhanced well-being. While the Thai capital, Bangkok, may not sport the same level of natural beauty and tranquillity as seen in popular SUP locations such as Koh Samui and Phuket, it does hold a definite appeal to the SUP community. Not only does world-renowned board manufacturer Starboard have their headquarters just outside of Bangkok, but the nearby lakes, beaches and islands also offer superb conditions for eager paddlers.

SUP becoming increasingly popular in Bangkok

Landscape of River in Bangkok city. | Photo: Shutterstock

The SUP bug has bitten hard, and apart from visiting tourists, Bangkok residents are also increasingly seeking out paddling opportunities. Anyone in Bangkok who is interested to learn more about SUP can head to the SUP Station located in Pathumthani, where welcoming professionals are ready to guide you through the entire process. Yoga enthusiasts can even attend a SUP yoga class on the Chao Phraya River, regardless of whether they have paddling experience or not. Although Bangkok did host their first-ever race in 2017, many SUP meet-ups and contests take place in Pattaya, which is still within easy traveling distance from the capital city.

There’s fun to be had outside the water too

Wat Arun Temple at twilight in Bangkok, Thailand. | Photo: Shutterstock

Left: Chatuchak Market. Right: Grand Palace. | Photos: Shutterstock

Bangkok is home to countless tourist attractions that paddlers can indulge in when they're not in the water. The Grand Palace and the Bangkok National Museum are both a must-visit, as is the very vibrant and colorful Chatuchak Market. The city is also well-known for its vibrant street culture that includes a pulsating and somewhat rowdy nightlife, thanks to the countless dance clubs and bars lining the streets. Visitors will also be more than impressed with the restaurants in Bangkok that range from international chain outlets to authentic Thai eateries. Many of these restaurants make it increasingly easy for locals and tourists alike to afford to dine out by offering lucrative discounts and other impressive deals.

Pattaya makes for a wonderful day-trip

Sanctuary of Truth (also called Wang Boran and Prasat Mai). Pattaya, Thailand. | Photo: Shutterstock

Although there are a number of places to paddle in very close proximity to the city (such as the Bangpu Recreation Center), one of the best places to SUP is situated a bit further don the coast. Pattaya, which is conveniently located within a two-hour drive of Bangkok, is popular among paddlers from all over the world. Among the most popular spots to SUP in Pattaya are Na Jum Tien Beach, which is best known for its 3.7-mile long, white-sanded beach and pristine waters, and Wong Phrachan Beach, which will give you amazing views of the Sanctuary of Truth from the water. Other popular places to explore with your SUP in Pattaya are Main Pattaya Beach, Sak Island and Larn Island. Although all these gems have their own unique allure, they all boast the same pristine water and tranquil surrounds that make for an invigorating day on the water

Stand up paddle boarding is slowly but surely becoming more popular in Thailand. Although Bangkok does not boast the water sports facilities of other locations in the country, it is perfectly situated for ease-of-access to some of the best boarding waters in Thailand.

