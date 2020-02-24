Weekly Recap 2/25/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. 4 Hot Spots In Southern Oregon

Heat Score - 63 The whole state of Oregon is absolutely beautiful, but the Rogue Valley certainly ranks at the top for scenic views, awesome people and great outdoor activities. Learn more about paddling in Oregon HERE.

4. 5 Tips To Help You Have A Successful SUP Race

Heat Score - 70 With the SUP racing season right around the corner we thought it best to supply you with some tips that can help you have a successful race come race day. We checked in with the best-of-the-best stand up paddle boarding pros including Kai Lenny, Mo Freitas, Chuck Patterson, Connor Baxter, Lina Augaitis and Annabel Anderson to name a few. We took what they had to say and came up with 5 tips to help you have a successful race. Check them out HERE.

3. SUP Surfing - Things To Know

Heat Score - 76 Ever wonder what you need to know when it comes to SUP surfing? Yes, the sport may look intimidating, but, anyone can do it with some practice and time. Here are the top 4 essentials to know in SUP surfing according to Sean Poynter.

2. SIC Maui Signs Lincoln Dews to Global Team & Announces 2020 Roster

Heat Score - 83 SIC Maui just announced that champion paddler Lincoln Dews from Australia is joining their global team. SIC Maui also announces its full 2020 Global Team roster comprised of familiar and new faces, and SIC Maui is so stoked to be along the journey with them as we gear up for the 2020 race season. More details HERE.

1. Tricks for Making SUP-ing Just as Easy at An Older Age

Heat Score - 92 Older adults who participate in regular exercise — such as paddleboarding — often reap the many health benefits that come along with the sport. Fortunately, there are many ways you can alter your exercise routine and keep SUP-ing, no matter how old you are. Read more HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Cindy Poirier



Description: Beautiful Sunset. Calm and a lot gratitude.

Location: iles de la madeleine

