Weekly Recap 12/17/2019

Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding.

5. The Common Misconception of Stance

Heat Score - 63 Recently while at the beach and during retreats I’ve noticed a common error in people paddle surfing in the line-up: their stance. Stance in the line-up is one of the main important items we teach at our SUP ‘n’ Surf Retreats. Why? Read more HERE.

4. Diving and Stand Up Paddle Boarding: The Perfect Pals?

Heat Score - 70 On the face of it, deep sea diving and stand up paddle boarding couldn’t be more different. After all, one takes place on the surface of the sea while one takes place deep below. But with diving being a very popular sport in the USA, it’s perhaps time for SUP aficionados to think about trying it out as something new. Read more HERE.

3. Paddle Boarding San Pietro Island, Italy

Heat Score - 77 If crystal waters, white sand beaches, and fresh coastal cuisine are your cup of tea, then paradise awaits in southwest Sardinia on the beautiful San Pietro Island. Home to stunning landscapes and untouched natural beauty, the Italian island is an oasis of hidden excellence, perfect for paddle board exploration. Read more HERE.

2. Body Detoxing: How Can Paddling Help?

Heat Score - 85 The big question, “How can paddling help in body detoxing? Can it really benefit for detoxification?” Keep reading and learn why you must incorporate paddleboarding in your list of workouts for body detoxification. Read more HERE.

1. Introducing Your Kids To SUP’ing

Heat Score - 91 If you are keen to find an outdoor adventure that the entire family can enjoy, then pass on your love of stand up paddelboarding (SUP) to your children and you can look forward to enjoying the water together. Read more HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Alex Trinidad



Description: At the Straits of Gibraltar, backdrop is Gotham’s Cave (UNESCO World Heritage Site), it is the last know home of the Neanderthals in the southernmost point in Europe.

Location: Gibraltar

If you'd like to be selected for Photo Of The Week, enter via the Supconnect Photo of the Year Contest.

