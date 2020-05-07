Best All Around Standup Paddle Boards 2020

After personally paddling, weighing, and thoroughly testing 175+ boards, our expert staff has selected the best all around stand up paddle board 2020 models. These are designated by the "A" grade and organized by categories (inflatable, all-around, touring, etc). The Supconnect team traveled across 3 states and spent 8 months individually assessing each one of the inflatable SUP boards below, counting a total of 23 metrics per board and consistently applying them across all products. The end result: simply the most comprehensive, consumer-friendly, value-added review platform in the standup paddle world. Click through each one of the reviews and find a consistent, in-depth assessment of each product listed.

Quick Answer:

The Best All Around SUP Boards 2020

A Comparison

The Best All Around Paddle Boards 2020



All Around Paddle Boards 101

3 Things to Consider to Find the Best All Around SUP

1. USE

An all around SUP is meant to be used and should perform well in a variety of conditions, thus its category name. All around boards can be used for multiple purposes but are primarily intended for recreation. Whether it be paddling close to shore or around the dock all around boards are best for short-distance paddling and are ideal for families and beginner paddlers.

2. SHAPE

All around SUPs are primarily shaped with a round nose and tail and are near 30 inches in width at its center point. However, there are all around paddle boards that cross over into the other disciplines of stand up paddling so it’s important to determine your primary and secondary use for the board. If you want to use your paddle board around the beach and dock for some casual cruising but might want to add in some SUP yoga, you’re going to want to find a board that has a shape that caters well to both, which in this case would be a board with a generous width (32+ inches) in the center of the board and also a wider nose and tail. Or, if you want your board to be able to catch a few waves in addition to cruising around you might want to get a narrower board (less than 30 inches at the board's mid-point) with more pulled in nose and tail for better maneuvering. Whatever your primary and secondary use for your all-around board may be, make sure you choose one that caters to both if not more uses.

3. BUILD

All around sup boards come in various constructions. First, decide whether you should have an inflatable or non-inflatable board. Inflatable boards are easy to store and very lightweight, making them perfect if you don’t want the board to take too much space. Most inflatables come with a backpack to hold them and can be thrown in car trunks and checked in at airports without any oversize fee. Inflatables, though, normally have less glide and less overall performance when compared to non-inflatable boards. Moreover, non-inflatables often times score higher on durability. Non-inflatable boards with carbon or bamboo tend to be lightweight and durable while plastic constructions tend to be durable but incredibly heavy. Fiberglass/epoxy builds fall in between these two and are the most common non-inflatable constructions.

Best All Around Paddle Board Reviews

SIC MAUI TAO SURF AIR GLIDE

Short and simple: be on the lookout for this board. It's got everything you want in an all around paddle board. It has the reinforced stringer in the center, reinforced rails, a very good price point, very stable, a classic and minimal graphic design and a paddle comes included in the package. The board is very easy to carry and comes in a nice package. The bag doesn't have wheels unfortunately but is still relatively easy to carry around on your back. This is a board that will likely last you a long time and if you want to look the part on the water with a brand that is on the more premium side of things then check this out.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $649.95 Build: Inflatable Weight: 22.3 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner Sizes: 10'6"

SURFTECH HIGH SEAS

If you’re looking for an inflatable paddle board that is great for paddlers of all skill levels and ages you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Surftech High Seas. This board is pretty affordable, priced at just $999 and has some nice graphics to go along with it. It’s got dual-layer drop stitch construction making it something that should be quite durable. At 25lbs the High Seas is at an average weight and isn’t difficult to carry, especially with the extra handles on the nose and tail of the board. This board is perfect for cruising around the shoreline and is a great option for a family board that everyone can use and enjoy.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 25.11 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner Sizes: 11'

BODY GLOVE PERFORMER 11

Updated for 2020, the Performer 11 has received a nice makeover. It's not the most premium, but when it comes to value it's definitely among the top ones. The graphics have a really nice color coordination and the traction pad is comfortable on your feet. The shape is fairly good and the board feels incredibly stable and the pulled in nose does give a bit more glide. The fins are permanently attached to the board so keep that in mind since you'll have to be a bit more careful as to not damage the fins or the board. The board also features a carbon reinforced strip which definitely stiffens it up. This comes with a leash and a paddle making it a complete package. The only thing that seems slightly off about the board is the nose is slightly pulled in for my taste but other than that this board seems like an amazing inflatable touring paddle board at a good price point. Excellent job to Body Glove on putting this together.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 22.5 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner Sizes: 11'

NSP HIT

If you’re looking for a non-inflatable, rugged, affordable paddle board that is great for beginners then check out the HIT from NSP. The HIT is a board that can take quite the beating. In fact, it’s name stands for ‘High Impact Technology’ and is a great board for those who want a board that is built to last. The board has an all around shape and is best for short distance paddling around the shoreline. Weighing 27.4lbs, the HIT is at an average weight and isn’t too difficult to carry around and the 32in. width allows the board to be nice and stable. One thing to keep in mind here is that this is a smaller board so if you’re a larger paddler you might want to get something a bit bigger.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $789 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 27.4 lbs Use: All Around / Rental Skill: Beginner Sizes: 10'2", 11'2", 11'6"



BODY GLOVE PORTER

If you’re looking for an affordable SUP/Kayak hybrid look no further, this is it. The Body Glove Porter is an awesome choice for someone who is looking for an inflatable paddleboard and kayak in one. The board is meant for a single paddler and is nice and stable in both standing and sitting positions. At 9’6” and 20.5 pounds, the board is really easy to handle and carry around. The downside of this though is that bigger paddlers might not feel as comfortable or stable as a smaller paddler would; however, it’s noted that the board can handle up to 300 pounds. This board should work for paddlers of all skill levels and ages and is best for short to mid-range distances. Priced at $999, the Body Glove Porter is an incredibly affordable package, especially since you’re getting the duo usage and is a great option for those single paddlers looking for just that.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $999 Build: Inflatable Weight: 20.5 lbs Use: All Around / Kayak Hybrid Skill: Beginner Sizes: 9'6"

SURFTECH CHAMELEON

If you’re on the market for an affordable, non-inflatable paddle board that works well as both an all around board and a touring board then check out the updated Chameleon from Surftech. The 2020 edition of this board has received some big updates from previous versions and looks great. The Chameleon is an all-around/touring hybrid board that can be used by everyone with recreational paddling in mind. Its construction and shape combined best fit this board for mid-range distance paddling, up to 3-5 miles max. The board is quite light and weighs just 22 pounds, thus making it pretty easy to carry around. Starting at $1,050, the Chameleon is a stunning board that is versatile in use at an affordable price. Definitely check this one out.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $1,050 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 22.14 lbs Use: All Around / Touring Skill: Beginner Sizes: 10'4", 11'4"



SURFTECH ALEKA

If you’re looking for a board that is designed for women that is a stable, all around board to paddle short to mid-range distances then the Surftech Aleka is something to consider. This standup paddle board (SUP) retails starting at $1,349 and is offered in two different sizes: 10’4” and 11’2”. The Aleka uses Surftech’s Tuflite V-tech construction which makes the board strong and durable. At 29 and 30 inches wide the board is pretty stable and easy to carry, weighing just over 22 lbs. The Aleka is a hybrid all around / touring shape so it can be used in a wide variety of conditions whether you’re looking to go for a quick paddle around the shoreline, catch a few waves, or go on a mid-range paddle the Aleka was designed to do it all.

See our full review HERE.

Price: $1,349 Build: Non-Inflatable Weight: 22.11 lbs Use: All Around Skill: Beginner / Intermediate Sizes: 10'4", 11'2"

Photo Gallery

A Look at Imagery from our SUP Reviews





























