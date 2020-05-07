EuroTour Announces 2020 Updated Race Schedule
2020 has definitely had its share of surprises due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many standup paddle events around the globe were forced to cancel or postpone their events to a later date. However, we're starting to see things go back to 'normal'. It is with great pleasure that we announce an updated #EuroTour2020 schedule. The EuroTour will now officially start in the month of July, with the majority of events happening over August and September. See the updated schedule below:
- VIII Sieravuori SUP Masters ?? (1500E) 3-4th July
- Denmark SUP Race (4500E) 8-9th August
- Namur SUP Race (4500E) 15- 16 August
- Vendée Gliss Event (12000E) 22- 23 August
- Iberdrola Bilbao World SUP Challenge (EUK) (12000E) 19-20 September
- Prague Paddle Fest (12000E) 25-27th September
The EuroTour is still working with local authorities on the event in Corfu, ?? and we hope to have some positive news over the next few days for early September. Additionally, all events listed below will be postponed to 2021.
- Azur Paddle Days (Nice)
- Agios Nikolaos on SUP
- World SUP Festival Costa Blanca
- Las Dunas Costa Brava SUP Race (CAT)
For more info, head over to the EuroTour website.
