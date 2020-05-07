EuroTour Announces 2020 Updated Race Schedule

2020 has definitely had its share of surprises due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many standup paddle events around the globe were forced to cancel or postpone their events to a later date. However, we're starting to see things go back to 'normal'. It is with great pleasure that we announce an updated #EuroTour2020 schedule. The EuroTour will now officially start in the month of July, with the majority of events happening over August and September. See the updated schedule below:

VIII Sieravuori SUP Masters ?? (1500E) 3-4th July

Denmark SUP Race (4500E) 8-9th August

Namur SUP Race (4500E) 15- 16 August

Vendée Gliss Event (12000E) 22- 23 August

Iberdrola Bilbao World SUP Challenge (EUK) (12000E) 19-20 September

Prague Paddle Fest (12000E) 25-27th September

The EuroTour is still working with local authorities on the event in Corfu, ?? and we hope to have some positive news over the next few days for early September. Additionally, all events listed below will be postponed to 2021.

Azur Paddle Days (Nice)

Agios Nikolaos on SUP

World SUP Festival Costa Blanca

Las Dunas Costa Brava SUP Race (CAT)

For more info, head over to the EuroTour website.