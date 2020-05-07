Celebrating Moms in Paddle Boarding

In honor of Mother's Day here in the United States we wanted to give a special shout out to a few of some of the incredible moms in our sport of standup paddling. These moms are not only amazing mothers, but they are also amazing paddlers. So, cheers to them and to all the SUP mamas out there being celebrated!

Lina Augaitis

Lina Augaitis (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) gives meaning to the term "all around athlete." What doesn't this Canadian do is a good question? She is into mountain biking, cross-country skiing, camping, ... and somehow fits all of that gear into her car, for one never knows when those sports might come calling. Augaitis is also a certified school teacher, has taught physical education in China, and (did we mention?) has reached the zenith of the paddling world by placing among the top 3 best female paddlers. After taking a few years off to start a family, Lina is coming back into the competitive scene and is back right where she left off. Always with a smile, incredibly kind, and highly approachable, she is one of the greatest ambassadors for the sport.

Lina Augaitis Dye paddling with her son while pregnant with her daughter. | Photo: Andrew Dye

Kristin Thomas

Kristin Thomas (Dana Point, California) was early on the SUP scene jumping into racing in January of 2010 and never looking back, having raced in 100s of races locally & internationally. In 2012, KT became the founding Executive Director of the Stand Up Paddle Industry Association (SUPIA) her job for seven of the past eight years. Recently Kristin has branched out through ‘KT Outside’ as host, guide, coach, athlete, ambassador & consultant in the paddlesports world and is the host of #SupconnectLive on Instagram. Outside of her lifelong watersports passion, Kristin is mother of 3 grown children, married 34 years, a California native and is an educator by training with degrees from Cal Poly SLO & UCLA.

Kristin Thomas in her element. | Photo courtesy: Kristin Thomas

Andrea Moller

Andrea Moller (Maui, Hawaii) is an all-water, big-wave athlete, whose range goes from saving lives during her work hours as a paramedic to inspiring kids with special needs at her Paddle Imua Camp. Considered one of the leading female big-wave riders and a dominating force in cross-channel paddling, Moller is the "tamer" of the seas. Or more accurately, she is constantly facing some of the most unruly ocean conditions possible and yet she keeps coming back for more. As a world renowned athlete, with vast ocean experience, the Hawaiian resident is always riding some impressive waves, whether in her charitable work or riding giants out of mountainous surf all the while being a super-mom to her daughter.

Andrea Moller, downwind queen. | Photo courtesy: SIC Maui

Tarryn King

Tarryn King (Capetown, South Africa) is well known in her local SUP scene in Capetown but really stepped up to the international stage at the 2018 ISA World SUP & Paddleboard Championships in Wanning, China. Tarryn wow'd by winning a Gold Medal in the Sprints, which not only was an amazing accomplishment for herself, but for her country as well with it being the first Gold ever for her country. But to make it all the more inspirational, Tarryn won the Gold only a year after giving birth to her first child. What a rockstar! When not racing Tarryn also loves to paddle out in the lineup and catch some waves.

Tarryn King celebrating her 2018 ISA Gold Medal with her son. | Photo: ISA / Pablo Jimenez

Casi Rynkowski

Since 2007, Casi Rynkowski (North Grafton, Massachusetts) has been living her dream training athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and those who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Today you will find Casi teaching paddling classes, conducting clinics and seminars across the US, as well as crafting all kinds of outdoor adventures for fitness enthusiasts. She is an ACA Stand Up Paddleboard Level 2 Instructor, the co-founder of women's health and wellness paddleboard camps, Camp Crystal Kai, and Camp Bajan Blue, as well as the founder of Paddle for Recovery, all while being a mom to 3 kiddos, 2 boys and a girl!

Casi Rynkowski off on an adventure. | Photo: SIC Maui

In honor of all the SUP mamas out there, we're wishing you a wonderful Mother's Day! Share your SUP mama appreciation in the comments below.