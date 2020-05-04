Weekly Recap 5/5/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. How To Fix A Ding On Your Standup Paddle Board

Heat Score - 66 Getting a ding on your paddle board is a bummer but it’s not the end of the world. Unless something catastrophic happens dings on your board should be relatively simple to fix. Here, BIC SUPs Jimmy Blakeney shows you how to repair fiberglass and plastic stand up paddle boards and surfboards. Learn more HERE.

4. #SupconnectLive Continuing Through May

Heat Score - 71 After launching #SupconnectLive in April, Supconnect has decided to continue the series for the month of May. #SupconnectLive is a series hosted on Instagram where host Kristin Thomas connects with fellow paddle enthusiasts and athletes to talk all things standup paddling. Read more HERE.

3. Salty Dog Paddle Gets Guinness World Record

Heat Score - 78 On June 15, 2019, in Deerfield Beach, Florida, USA, Salty Dog Paddle and its sponsor - Dixie Divers - officially set the record in the upcoming 2021 Guinness Book of World Records for the Largest Underwater Clean-up in history. They had 633 participants and over 100 spectators on the beach and Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier at the 2019 victory. Read more HERE.

2. Worldwide SUP Event Announced: SUP Nation Challenge

Heat Score - 85 The Latvian Surfing and SUP federation are putting into motion a new SUP competition format through which their goal is for SUP enthusiasts and athletes around the world to continue their daily SUP workouts in a race mode doing it remotely. More details HERE.

1. Best Beginner Standup Paddle Boards 2020

Heat Score - 94 After personally paddling, weighing, and thoroughly testing 175+ boards, our expert staff has selected the best beginner stand up paddle board 2020 models. These are designated by the "A" grade and organized by categories (inflatable, all-around, touring, etc). See the list HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Stuart Holmes



Description: Great paddle on the East side of Gibraltar with a friendly pod of dolphins. Little ones were really curious and playful.

Location: Gibraltar

If you'd like to be selected for Photo Of The Week, enter via the Supconnect Photo of the Year Contest.

© Copyrighted Exclusive SupConnect.com Content.