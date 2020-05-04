SupconnectLive Continuing Through May

#SupconnectLive host Kristin Thomas. | Photo courtesy: Kristin Thomas

SAN DIEGO, California - After launching #SupconnectLive in April, Supconnect has decided to continue the series for the month of May. #SupconnectLive is a series hosted on Instagram where host Kristin Thomas connects with fellow paddle enthusiasts and athletes to talk all things standup paddling.

As a bit of a background on our host, Kristin Thomas (aka KT) was early on the SUP scene jumping into racing in January of 2010 and never looked back, having raced in 100s of races locally & internationally. In 2012, KT became the founding Executive Director of the Stand Up Paddle Industry Association (SUPIA) her job for seven of the past eight years. Recently Kristin has branched out through ‘KT Outside’ as host, guide, coach, athlete, ambassador & consultant in the paddlesports world. Outside of her lifelong watersports passion, Kristin is mother of 3 grown children, married 34 years, a California native and is an educator by training with degrees from Cal Poly SLO & UCLA.

This month, we'll be going live every Thursday at 1pm PST on our Instagram page @supconnect. If you can't make the interview, we'll also be posting it to our IGTV and Youtube pages. Be sure to tune in!

To watch past segments of #SupconnectLive check out the videos below.