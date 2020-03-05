Pau Hana's Escape to the Mountains

One of the best things about inflatable paddle boards is the capability to just pick up and go. No need for tie downs, no need for a big car. When you're feeling an escape you can just throw the board in the car and hit the road.

Check out this beautiful video from our friends at Pau Hana during an escape to the mountains where they put their Endurance Air inflatable through its paces. It's the perfect board to hike into remote destinations or explore over long distances. The fact that you can load it up with everything you ever need on any scale of adventure means that no exploration is out of reach. We love this board!

Check it out HERE.

To check out more SUP gear, click HERE.