Standup for the Cure Raises over $100k in 2019

SAN DIEGO, California – Standup for the Cure, the nationwide stand up paddling event that has raised over 1.3 million dollars to support breast cancer detection, treatment and education, has wrapped up another successful year. More than 1,600 participants, including survivors, advocates, and paddling enthusiasts joined forces in 2019 at the annual Standup for the Cure (SUFTC) fundraisers located at Newport Dunes Resort in Newport Beach, CA, Ross Park in Norton Shores, MI and at Lake Sammamish State Park in Issaquah, WA. Over $100,000 was raised from the three events for our beneficiaries that support local breast health screening, services and research.



“Standup for the Cure’s focus is to introduce non-paddlers to the healthy lifestyle of stand up paddling while building a supportive community bound by the desire to save lives through early breast cancer detection while we search for a cure,” stated Executive Director Dan Van Dyck.

The family-friendly events included both beginner and experienced standup paddlers, as well as “dry-foot” participants who enjoy activities on land, including yoga classes. Free breast cancer and skin cancer screenings were provided by Presenting Partners, Kaiser Permanente (Orange County, Ca) and Mercy Health (Muskegon, Mi). The events also included live music and lunch as well as opportunities to win prizes through the raffle and silent auction.

Standup for the Cure Muskegon 2019 event. | Photos courtesy: Standup for the Cure.





“As a survivor, I know how powerful we are when we come together to support each other. Every year at our events, I am so grateful to this strong community that is united in their unceasing commitment to support women with breast cancer. We see firsthand our incredible potential to save lives,” said Jennifer Jurgens, president of Standup for the Cure. “Every day, over 700 women are diagnosed with breast cancer nationally. The fundraising from Standup for the Cure attacks breast cancer on two fronts; it helps women find breast cancer early, when it is most treatable, while also funding leading-edge research into metastatic disease and cures.”



Since its inception in 2012, Standup for the Cure has raised more than $1.35 million for beneficiaries, including the Susan G. Komen organization, Hackley Community Care and the Van Andel Institute. In addition, more than 1,800 women have received breast cancer and skin cancer screenings free-of-charge at Standup for the Cure events held across the United States, including Newport Beach, CA, Miami, Fla, Seattle, WA and Muskegon, MI.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for 2020 events. For more information, visit the Standup for the Cure website at https://www.suftc.org/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

Standup for the Cure Muskegon 2019 event. | Photo courtesy: Standup for the Cure.

About Standup for the Cure

Standup for the Cure is a nonprofit, 501c3 formed for the express purpose of raising funds and awareness for early breast cancer detection while building a compassionate, supportive community Founded in 2011, Standup for the Cure is fully supported by generous donations from their presenting and title partners and a host of vendors and volunteers who take part each year. Standup for the Cure has now raised over $1,350,000 for support of local breast cancer programs and leading-edge research. Learn more about Standup for the Cure at suftc.org.