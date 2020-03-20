APP Tour Adjusts Schedule In Response To Covid-19

OAHU, Hawaii - After much consultation with Host Cities, Tour and Event Partners and Sponsors, together with an in depth evaluation of the situation as it relates to the escalating Covid-19 virus, the APP announces that it is cancelling the first 2 events of the 2020 season that were scheduled to take place in Pornichet, France in June and Maui, Hawaii in July in the interests of all concerned.

While the last thing the APP wants to do is cancel these flagship events, its priority is the safety and health of our athletes, staff and communities that we impact across all our global regions, and as such, are left with no option but to take this action and adjust the season accordingly.

What does this mean?

The 2020 APP Racing Season will be condensed to three high profile stops, starting with Osaka, Japan in September, and then going onto Gran Canaria as planned for a built out version of what was originally planned to include both distance and sprint racing, and finishing with Paris as the Grand Final for 2020.

Osaka SUP Open, Japan: 25th - 27th September

Gran Canaria Pro-Am, Spain: 27th - 29th November

Paris SUP Open, France: 4th - 6th December

There will be no discards for the 2020 season, with all three distance results and all three sprints counting towards the overall World Title and Rankings, meaning that each event will be critical to Athletes overall result for the year.

While this is the adjusted plan for the 2020 season, the APP will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and provide regular updates as we look ahead to the new season kick off in Osaka, as the World still faces the unknown of how quickly this will all clear up.

APP Surf Tour

Given that the kick off for the 2020 APP World Tour Surfing Season was already scheduled for early October, it will remain unchanged for now, pending any major developments over the coming months. The APP will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, communicating and working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that everything can proceed as planned in the best interest of all concerned.

Here is the Schedule for the 2020 APP World Surfing Tour:

Cascais Pro-Am, Portugal: 4th - 10th October

Barbados Pro, Barbados: 10th - 15th November

Gran Canaria Pro-Am, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 24th November - 1st December

For any further information on the APP World Tour or questions about the Season adjustment, please email us at [email protected] and stay tuned to www.appworldtour.com and @appworldtour for updates directly from the APP.

About the APP World Tour & Waterman League International

The APP World Tour is the Professional World Championship Tour for the Sport of Paddlesurfing (also known as SUP / Stand Up Paddling / Paddleboarding), officially sanctioned by the IOC recognized Federation for Surfing Sports, the ISA (International Surfing Association). More Information is available at appworldtour.com and fans can follow events @appworldtour on Facebook & Instagram. For more information on the APP’s City Paddle Festivals please visit citypaddlefestivals.com