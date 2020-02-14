Weekly Recap 2/18/2020

Summary Welcome to the Supconnect Weekly Recap, our countdown of the Top 5 biggest news, reviews, interviews and features surrounding the world of Stand Up Paddleboarding. If you’ve got anything newsworthy, weird or worth reading about, don’t be shy to share the scoop with us via e-mail.

5. The Uniform for SUP Whitewater

Heat Score - 62 River paddle boarding and especially whitewater SUP is a different beast, compared to other disciplines of stand up paddling such as SUP Yoga and SUP Surfing. Its influences are more from the kayak and rafting world. River hydrology is different than the coast, and there are different hazards. Also, the outerwear of kayakers is the uniform of river paddle boarders. Learn about the whitewater SUP uniform here.

4. The Perfect Valentine's Date Idea: Paddleboarding

Heat Score - 69 If you’re looking for an awesome date idea to take your loved one on consider standup paddle boarding. Paddle boarding can make the perfect Valentines Day date and here’s why.

3. 6 Amazing Places To Paddle Board In Japan

Heat Score - 75 Although small in size, Japan is one place that has no shortage of places to stand up paddle board (SUP). As a nation completely surrounded by water there are endless opportunities to grab your SUP and find the perfect place to get on the water. Read more HERE.

2. 5 Tips To Help You Improve Your Paddle Stroke

Heat Score - 82 In stand up paddle boarding, having a good paddle stroke is crucial to seeing results and improving skill level. Many of stand up paddling's top athletes stress that the paddle stroke is one of the most important, if not the most important, tool to master when paddling. We caught up with many of stand up paddling's best athletes to get some tips on how to have a great paddle stroke. See what they had to say HERE.

1. Florida Retiree Completes 140 Mile Everglades Expedition

Heat Score - 90 Most people celebrate retirement by taking a nice relaxing vacation and throwing a party with family and friends. For 58-year-old Mitch Lagowski, adventure was on the mind, and that he did. Upon his retirement, Mitch planned and completed a 140-mile expedition from Marco Island to Islamorada through the Florida Everglades, solo and unsupported. We caught up with Mitch to chat about his trip, check out our convo HERE.

Photo Of The Week

Photo via: Jason Jeffirs



Description: YOLOtribe

Location: Baton Rouge, LA

If you'd like to be selected for Photo Of The Week, enter via the Supconnect Photo of the Year Contest.

