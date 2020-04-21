New Webinar Series Aimed Towards Helping Retailers During Pandemic

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California - Emerald’s retail brands that include ASD Market Week, NY NOW, Outdoor Retailer and Surf Expo, today announced the launch of a 10-part webinar series titled “Stand Up 4 Retail.” The webinar series, which launched April 16th, was created to help online and offline retailers alike overcome the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to their businesses by providing resources and support.

“We have always been committed to delivering informative and inspiring onsite experiences to our shows’ customers, and now as we all face the uncertainty of what tomorrow brings as a result of COVID-19, we are committed to continuing to support our communities through our series “Stand Up 4 Retail”. Together with industry leaders from a variety of companies, we’re confident that this experience will offer retailers actionable and unique insights they can begin applying to their stores right away,” said Lori Silva, EVP of Emerald’s retail group.

As Silva further explained, the COVID-19 crisis “impacts all of us, and we want to be there for as many retailers, wholesalers, suppliers and manufacturers as we can. The retail industry, our industry, is resilient, innovative and amazing, and collectively we will rise to the occasion and come out of this stronger and more resilient. This new series helps to support that, by offering trusted insights, actionable strategies and supportive resources for our community to learn from and implement right away.”

Joining Emerald’s retail brands in this series will be leaders from a variety of companies that each respectively support retailers in their business operations. Among the companies to participate in the series include the following:

Accure Me

Amazon Sellers Lawyer

Celerant Technologies

Darn Tough

GCI Outdoor

Lightspeed

The Complete Boutique

Kicking off the series will be a webinar titled “Redefining Retail: 5 Realities Retailers Can Do NOW to Help Protect Their Businesses LATER” delivered by Author and Founder of Retail Minded, Nicole Leinbach Reyhle. Other webinar topics include timely discussions like preparing for businesses to reopen and navigating remote selling, plus trend education, business efficiency tips, branding exercises and discussions on sustainability and new technologies.

Taking Control: 10 Action Steps for Retailers to Stay Connected to Their Customers Throughout the COVID-19 Crisis

How Brick & Mortar Stores Can Quickly Implement Other Selling Strategies Into Their Operations Amidst COVID-19

Inventory Management: How Vendors & Retailers Alike Can Support Each Other During the Corona Crisis

Shipping Resources & Action Steps to Help Retailers Strengthen Productivity & Sales Despite the Coronavirus

Overcoming Obstacles: How Independent Retailers Can Find Success Despite Competition, Challenges & the Coronavirus

Understanding New Marketplace (Amazon, eBay, Walmart.com, etc) Realities for Independent Sellers Due to COVID-19

Digital Marketing Efforts to Help Connect, Communicate & Convert Customers to Your Unique Retail Business

Consumer Realities: Data & Details to Help You Navigate Best Practices in Supporting Today’s NEW Consumers

10 Action Steps to Re-Building Your Retail Business

For a complete list of the “Stand Up 4 Retail” series, click here.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com